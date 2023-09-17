Thorns down Reign 2-0 to move back atop the NWSL standings

Hina Sugita and Morgan Weaver scored off of two set pieces as the Portland Thorns won 2-0 against the Reign at home. The win put Portland back at the top of the National Women’s Soccer League. In her first start, Spain’s Esther González scored two goals in five minutes to lead Gotham to a 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night. The Current scored twice in the first half to beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 on the road.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.