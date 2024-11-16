Thorne throws for career-high 5TDs and Auburn dismantles UL Monroe 48-14

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cam Coleman caught three of Payton Thorne’s career-best five passing touchdowns, and Auburn defeated Louisiana-Monroe 48-14. Thorne, who was questionable throughout the week due to a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago in a loss to Vanderbilt, threw for 286 yards. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Jarquez Hunter added 102 rushing yards. The Warhawks were led on offense by Ahmad Hardy, who had 60 rushing yards.

