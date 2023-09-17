Thorne runs, passes Auburn to 45-13 victory over Samford

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne passed for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for 123 yards and two more scores to lead Auburn to a 45-13 victory over Samford. Thorne had easily his biggest game with the Tigers (3-0) despite throwing a pair of interceptions in the end zone against the Bulldogs, an FCS team. The graduate transfer from Michigan State completed 24 of 32 passes and did his rushing damage on 11 carries, producing four passes and a rush of 30-plus yards. .

