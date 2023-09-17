Thorne runs, passes Auburn to 45-13 victory over Samford

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne warms up before an NCAA college football game against Samford, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Payton Thorne passed for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for 123 yards and two more scores to lead Auburn to a 45-13 victory over Samford. Thorne had easily his biggest game with the Tigers (3-0) despite throwing a pair of interceptions in the end zone against the Bulldogs, an FCS team. The graduate transfer from Michigan State completed 24 of 32 passes and did his rushing damage on 11 carries, producing four passes and a rush of 30-plus yards. .

