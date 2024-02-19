Thorgan Hazard leaves fans puzzled with goal celebration dedicated to family parakeet

By The Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Thorgan Hazard left fans puzzled about his goal celebration after scoring for Anderlecht in the Belgian league on Sunday. The midfielder celebrated by mimicking a bird flapping his wings after his header put Anderlecht level at 1-1 with Sint-Truidense in the 49th minute, in a game his team went on to win 4-1 to guarantee a spot in the season’s playoffs. The 30-year-old Hazard said the celebration was a request from his children after one of the family’s parakeets passed away. Hazard said “my children asked me to dedicate a goal for it. They are the ones who choose my celebrations.”

