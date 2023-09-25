Thongchai Jaidee outlasts Justin Leonard in a playoff to win at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Thongchai Jaidee won his second PGA Tour Champions title, beating Justin Leonard on the fourth playoff hole in the Pure Insurance Championship. Leonard hooked his his tee shot into a penalty area abutting the Pacific Ocean on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach, leading to a double-bogey 7. Jaidee finished with a two-putt par. The 53-year-old from Thailand has 19 international wins, including six on the European tour. He picked up his first win on the over-50 tour last year in Wisconsin. The 51-year-old Leonard has yet to win on the PGA Tour Champions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.