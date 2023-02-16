Thomson to NL champ Phillies as camp begins: Ease into this

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson had a simple message before the National League champions took the field for their first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers. It was to make sure they ramp up appropriately and don’t push it to try to impress anybody. Thomson replaced previous manager Joe Girardi on June 23, with the Phillies at 22-29. Under him, Philadelphia went 65-46 before their run ended in a six-game World Series loss to Houston. There already is a sense of excitement at camp, with right-hander Zack Wheeler saying he hungry to get back as quickly as possible.

