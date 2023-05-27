Thompson, Wansing help Texas A&M reach SEC final with 5-4 win over Arkansas

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Thompson had three hits and Troy Wansing struck out the last two batters of the game with two runners on and 10th-seeded Texas A&M held on to defeat No. 2 Arkansas 5-4 in the semifinals of the SEC baseball tournament. The Aggies (36-24), the first double-seed to reach the SEC title game, will face the Florida-Vanderbilt winner in Sunday’s championship game. Trevor Werner and Austin Bost had RBI doubles and a pair of bases-loaded walks staked Texas A&M to a 4-0 lead through six innings. It was 5-1 going into the ninth but John Bolton had a two-run double, bringing in Wansing. Tavian Josenberger singled and then Bolton scored on a error before Wansing closed the door for his first save.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.