Thompson throws five TD passes for Florida Atlantic in reunion with coach Tom Herman

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska transfer Casey Thompson threw five touchdown passes, one of them a 72-yard hookup with Tony Johnson, and Florida Atlantic routed Monmouth 42-20 to usher in the Tom Herman era. Thompson, who also played at Texas, where Herman was his coach, completed 20 of 25 passes for 280 yards. His five TD passes match the school record. Johnson caught two touchdown passes, the highlight being when he caught a ball over the middle, broke a couple of tackles and outraced the defense to the end zone for the 72-yard touchdown. Ja’Quan Burton also had two touchdown catches.

