Thompson, Small combine for 9 3-pointers in Oklahoma State’s 76-70 win over Wofford

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers, Javon Small added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Oklahoma State beat Wofford 76-70. Oklahoma State knocked down 15 3-pointers in 33 attempts — after making 14 in Sunday’s 81-60 win over Oral Roberts. Oklahoma State led by 10 points, 62-52, with 6:33 remaining but Wofford cut it to 67-64 in the final two minutes. Following a Wofford turnover, Small raced the other way to find Brandon Garrison for a fast-break dunk. The Terriers turned it over again on an inbounds pass and Jarius Hicklen sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to regain a 10-point advantage with one minute left. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half for Oklahoma State (6-5).

