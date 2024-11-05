Thompson scores 22, leads second-half outburst in Oklahoma State’s 89-76 win over Green Bay

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 22 points and Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half to defeat Green Bay 89-76 on Monday night.

The season opener for both teams featured the debut of Steve Lutz as coach of the Cowboys against first-year Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb, a 2000 OSU graduate and holder of the program’s single-game (18), season (299) and career (793) assist records.

After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Cowboys scored 50 points in the first 18 minutes of the second half before going scoreless in the final two minutes. Thompson led the second-half barrage with 13 points, including 3-for-3 from 3-point distance.

Oklahoma State outrebounded the Phoenix 26-13 in the second half and scored 15 points after turnovers.

Abou Ousmane had 16 points, Davonte Davis scored 10 and Marchelus Avery also had 10 points for the Cowboys.

Anthony Roy scored 27 points and Marcus Hall had 21 for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders added 10.

Lutz joins the Cowboys after successful turnarounds at Western Kentucky (2023-24) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2021-23). He’s been to the NCAA tournament in each of his first three seasons as a head coach while posting a 69-35 record.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.