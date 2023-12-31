Thompson scores 17 to lead Oklahoma State over South Carolina State 86-70

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 17 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina State 86-70. Thompson sank 5 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cowboys, adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Quion Williams contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Williams had 10 points and five boards by halftime to help Oklahoma State take a 38-34 lead. Drayton Jones and Jordan Simpson opened the second half with layups and the Bulldogs pulled even. Thompson answered with a 3-pointer to ignite a 17-3 run and the Cowboys stayed comfortably in front from there on the way to their fourth straight victory.

