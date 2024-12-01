Thompson returns 2 fumbles for scores, Thomas adds long punt return, UTEP tops NM State 42-35

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Bryton Thompson returned two fumbles for touchdowns, Kameron Thomas had a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown and UTEP closed the season with a 42-35 win over New Mexico State. Thompson had a 33-yard return 2 1/2 minutes into the game and his 5-yard return with 13:12 gave the Miners a 42-24 lead with 13:12 left in the game. That came 11 seconds after Thomas tied the school record for the longest punt return. Parker Awad threw his third touchdown pass, hitting PJ Johnson III for a 30-yard touchdown to bring the Aggies within 42-32 following a two-point conversion with 7:22 to play. They got the ball back and reached the UTEP 6, but the 20-play drive consumed more than four minutes so they opted for a short field goal and an on-side kick, which failed.

