Thompson, Ousmane pace Oklahoma State to blowout win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points, Abou Ousmane scored almost half his 13 points in less than two minutes and Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 76-55. Dwon Odom scored 12 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ousmane’s layup tied it at 17 with 7:01 left in the first half and the basket started a 9-0 Oklahoma State run as the Cowboys led the rest of the way. Thompson followed with a three-point play, and an energized Ousmane threw down a dunk and followed with another layup for a 24-17 advantage with 5:17 left before halftime.

