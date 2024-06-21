Thompson, Musetti, Paul and Korda reach Queen’s Club semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Thompson has recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the grass-court Queen’s Club. The 30-year-old Australian capitalized on Fritz’s unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first, three tour-level semifinals in one season. Thompson will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat British wild card Billy Harris in straight sets. The other local player, Jack Draper, also lost. Tommy Paul ended Draper’s seven-win streak 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Draper won his maiden ATP title in Stuttgart last weekend and knocked out Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday. Paul’s second career semifinal on grass will be against fellow American Sebastian Korda. Korda beat Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata in three sets.

