Thompkins runs for 118 yards, Hastings throws for 2 TDs; UC Davis beats Weber State 17-16

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trent Thompkins ran 24 times for 116 yards, Miles Hastings threw two touchdown passes and UC Davis beat Weber State. Hastings completed 22 of 34 for 184 with no interceptions. Samuel Gbatu finished with eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown for UC Davis. Weber State’s Richie Munoz was 15-of-30 passing for 138 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to Kris Jackson that made it 14-10 with 15 seconds left in the first half. Jackson led the Wildcats with 59 yards rushing on 12 carries.

