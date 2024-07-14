Thommy, Pulido lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Thommy and Alan Pulido scored in the second half with assists from Nemanja Radoja and Sporting Kansas City withstood a late own goal by Khiry Shelton to post a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.Sporting KC (6-13-5) won back-to-back league matches for the first time this season. They beat FC Dallas last Saturday in league play and beat them again in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Tim Melia turned away one shot in goal for Sporting KC, which sweeps the season series after beating San Jose 2-1 at home in March. William Yarbrough did not have a save for the Earthquakes (4-17-2).

