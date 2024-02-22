Thomasson scores 17 in Georgia’s strong start, Bulldogs topple Vanderbilt 76-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 17 points, all in the first half, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia rolled past Vanderbilt 76-64. Georgia’s 16-point halftime lead was trimmed to 11 before Justin Hill scored five points and Blue Cain hit a 3-pointer in a 12-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 63-40 near the 11-minute mark. Paul Lewis hit a 3-pointer to get Vanderbilt within 14 points with about 2 minutes left, but there would be no more scoring until Vandy’s Ven-Allen Lubin made a layup with 23 seconds left for the final margin. Lewis had 18 points for the Commodores.

