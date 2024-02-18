Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats

By The Associated Press
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel stands in the heavy rain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich in Bochum, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach is safe for the moment despite the Bavarian powerhouse losing three games straight for the first time since May 2015. Bayern squandered a lead and lost 3-2 at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, days after a midweek 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League. That came after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. The latest defeat left the 11-time defending champion eight points behind Leverkusen with 12 rounds of the league remaining. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he doesn’t rule out making a change at a later stage.

