Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach is safe for the moment despite the Bavarian powerhouse losing three games straight for the first time since May 2015. Bayern squandered a lead and lost 3-2 at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, days after a midweek 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League. That came after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. The latest defeat left the 11-time defending champion eight points behind Leverkusen with 12 rounds of the league remaining. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he doesn’t rule out making a change at a later stage.

