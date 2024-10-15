Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to become England head coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - Then Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel smiles prior the start of the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel is expected to be the next England head coach after widespread reports in the English media said the German was set to be confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s successor. The Champions League-winning coach has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. The BBC reported that he had agreed take the England job and become its third non-English coach, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. The English Football Association had yet to make an announcement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.