Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to become England head coach

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel is expected to be the next England head coach after widespread reports in the English media said the German was set to be confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s successor. The Champions League-winning coach has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. The BBC reported that he had agreed take the England job and become its third non-English coach, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. The English Football Association had yet to make an announcement.

