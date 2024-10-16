Thomas Tuchel hired as England head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel has been hired as England coach and will take on the challenge of ending the national team’s decades-long wait for a trophy. The German previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. He will begin his tenure in January ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States. Tuchel won major trophies in Germany, France and England and is England’s third foreign coach after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. He succeeds one of England’s most successful coaches. Gareth Southgate led the country to back-to-back European Championship finals and a World Cup semifinals. Southgate stepped down in July after eight years following defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

