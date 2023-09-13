Thomas trying to get on track at Fortinet before Ryder Cup

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN The Associated Press
FILE - Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth react as they walk off the ninth green during a foursomes match at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Thomas and Spieth were among six wild-card selections for the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas has a lot of work to do at the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship this week. Most importantly, he has an opportunity to sharpen his game ahead of Ryder Cup two weeks away. Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, hasn’t played since finishing 12th at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina on Aug. 6. He is looking forward to getting back on course.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.