Thomas trying to get on track at Fortinet before Ryder Cup

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas has a lot of work to do at the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship this week. Most importantly, he has an opportunity to sharpen his game ahead of Ryder Cup two weeks away. Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, hasn’t played since finishing 12th at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina on Aug. 6. He is looking forward to getting back on course.

