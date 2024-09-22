Thomas’ triple-double leads Connecticut to win over Indiana and Caitlin Clark in WNBA playoff opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the 15th triple-double of her career to spoil Caitlin Clark’s playoff debut as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 93-69 on Sunday in Game 1 of their best-of-three series. Thomas finished with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, earning her fourth postseason triple-double. Marina Mabrey led the third-seeded Sun with 27 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Her 27 points are the most by a reserve in the playoffs, according to ESPN. Clark finished with 11 points, recovering from a rough start. She also had eight assists.

