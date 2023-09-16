Thomas, Theis each score 2 TDs as South Dakota runs past Lamar 35-6

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Nate Thomas ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Theis carried for 120 yards and two more touchdowns as South Dakota ran past Lamar 35-6. Lamar took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a pair of 26-yard field goals by Chris Esqueda and turned the ball over deep in South Dakota territory twice. Theis capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive by scoring on a 2-yard run with 2:14 left in the first half to send the Coyotes into intermission with a 7-6 advantage. Theis added a 32-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and Thomas scored on two short runs in the second half.

