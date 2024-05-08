Thomas takes biggest road win of his career on Giro stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey

LUCCA, Italy (AP) — Benjamin Thomas of France got the biggest victory of his career on the road as he won the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia while Tadej Pogacar kept the leader’s pink jersey. Thomas surprisingly won from a breakaway as he sprinted to edge out Michael Valgren and Andrea Pietrobon at the end of the undulating 178-kilometer (111-mile) route from Genoa to Lucca. The 28-year-old Thomas, who lives in Italy, is a four-time world champion on the track but had never won a stage in a grand tour. Pogacar remains 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas and 47 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.