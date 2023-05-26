Thomas sees Giro lead cut slightly by Roglič; Buitrago wins 19th stage

TRE CIME DI LAVAREDO, Italy (AP) — Geraint Thomas has maintained his bid to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion although he saw his lead cut slightly by closest rival Primož Roglič on the toughest stage of the race. Roglič crossed the summit finish three seconds ahead of Thomas at the end of the race’s final mountain road stage. The 37-year-old Thomas is 26 seconds ahead of Roglič ahead of a decisive penultimate stage. Third-placed João Almeida lost more time and is 59 seconds behind Thomas. The 19th stage was won by Santiago Buitrago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.