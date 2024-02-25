Thomas scores 23 points to lead UNLV to 66-60 win over No. 22 Colorado State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 23 points to lead UNLV to a 66-60 victory over No. 22 Colorado State. It gave the surging Rebels seven wins in their past eight games. Luis Rodriguez added 14 points for the Rebels and Keylan Boone scored 11. Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 18 points, Joel Scott scored 13 and Nique Clifford finished with 10. Colorado State has lost three of four and the Rams dropped to 3-7 on the road.

