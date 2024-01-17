Thomas scores 21, Cincinnati upsets No. 19 TCU 81-77 in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr.’s go-ahead layup with 22 seconds left in overtime lifted Cincinnati to an 81-77 victory over No. 19 TCU. Day Day Thomas scored 21 points and John Newman III had 20 to lead the Bearcats. Trevian Tennyson scored 17 and Emanuel Miller had 15 for TCU, which had just entered the rankings this week following wins over Oklahoma and Houston. Cincinnati faced its fourth consecutive ranked opponent for the first time since the 1993-94 season. TCU led by as many as 11 points in the first half.

