Thomas scores 2 power-play goals in third period as Blues defeat Ducks 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored two power-play goals in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jake Neighbours also scored a power-play goal in the third for the Blues. Kevin Hayes scored in the second, and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists.

St. Louis (36-29-3) is four points back of Vegas for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights posted a 3-1 victory over the Devils earlier in the day.

Troy Terry scored two goals for Anaheim (23-42-3) in its sixth consecutive loss. The Ducks were shut out in their previous two games.

Anaheim finished a winless four-game trip to Chicago, Minnesota, Winnipeg and St. Louis.

Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues. Rookie goalie Lukas Dostal had 23 stops for the Ducks.

