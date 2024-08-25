Thomas Müller makes club-record 474th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — German veteran Thomas Müller has set a Bayern Munich club record for Bundesliga appearances. The 34-year-old Müller made his 474th league appearance for Bayern on Sunday after going on as a substitute in the second half of Bayern’s game at Wolfsburg. Muller had previously shared the club record at 474 with goalkeeping great Sepp Maier. Müller retired from international soccer after the 2024 European Championship. He joined Bayern in 2000 at the age of 10. He made his Bundesliga debut under coach Jürgen Klinsmann as a late substitute for Miroslav Klose on the first day of the 2008-09 season in a 2-2 draw at home to Hamburger SV.

