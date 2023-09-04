Thomas Müller is recalled to the Germany squad for the first time since the World Cup

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Thomas Müller’s career with the German national team isn’t over yet. Coach Hansi Flick has recalled the 33-year-old Müller to the team for the first time in nine months after striker Niclas Füllkrug pulled a tendon. Müller played the last of his 121 games for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1 as the Germans failed to make it out of the group stage. Müller returns with Germany on a poor run of form ahead of friendlies against Japan on Saturday and France on Sept. 12.

