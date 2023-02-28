Thomas leads Morgan State over Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-61

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Will Thomas scored 23 points to help Morgan State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-61. Thomas added six rebounds for the Bears (15-14, 8-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). David McCullough finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Isaiah Burke hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Da’Shawn Phillip finished with 17 points, four assists and four steals to pace the Hawks (16-12, 8-5).

