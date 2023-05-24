Thomas’ double-double leads Sun past Mystics 88-81

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds while DeWanna Bonner added 15 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 88-81. Connecticut created some separation midway through the fourth quarter by going on a 10-2 run, capped by a three-point play by Brionna Jones for a 75-67 lead. Tiffany Hayes started the run by making a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a transition take foul led to a four-point possession after Bonner’s free throw and Jones’ 3-pointer. Elena Delle Donne made a putback to get Washington within 81-79 but Bonner answered at the other end with a layup in traffic for a four-point lead with 52 seconds left. The Mystics turned it over on their next possession.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.