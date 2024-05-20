Thomas Detry’s late birdie assured him of a top-4 finish at the PGA and an invitation to the Masters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Detry earned his first trip to the Masters with a solid finish at the PGA Championship. Detry tied for fourth following a four-under 66 capped by a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th. Dean Burmester’s tie for 12th at 12 under locked up a spot in next year’s PGA at Quail Hollow. The performance also validated the PGA of America’s decision to extend an invitation to Burmester, a LIV Tour regular who entered the PGA ranked 133rd in the world.

