Thomas Castellanos’ 2 fourth-quarter TDs lift BC over No. 17 SMU in Fenway Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Castellanos had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and Boston College beat No. 17 SMU 23-14 in the Fenway Bowl at the home of the Boston Red Sox, snapping the Mustangs’ nine-game winning streak. Castellanos rushed for 156 yards and completed 11-of-18 passes for 102 yards. Ky Robichaux also had a scoring run for the Eagles (7-6), who have a main campus that’s located about 4 miles west of Fenway. Kevin Jennings went 24 of 48 for 191 yards and a TD for SMU (11-3), which finished with its most victories since the 1982 squad also got 11.

