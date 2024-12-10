Thomas Boswell of The Washington Post wins BBWAA Career Excellence Award

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Boswell, a reporter and columnist for The Washington Post for 52 years until his retirement in 2021, won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. The honor was announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the winter meetings. Boswell will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 25-28 in Cooperstown, New York. Boswell, who turned 77 in October, covered every World Series game from 1975 through 2019, ending the streak in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

