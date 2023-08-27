Thomas, Bonner power Sun to 83-68 victory over Sparks

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner moved into seventh place on the all-time scoring list and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half for an 83-68 victory over Los Angeles, snapping the Sparks’ six-game win streak. Thomas sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 free throws for Connecticut (24-11), which has already clinched a playoff berth. Thomas has 25 double-doubles this season. She added eight assists. Bonner scored 12 points to break a tie with Sue Bird. Bonner has 6,815 career points. She also had eight rebounds. Azurá Stevens finished with 17 points to lead Los Angeles (15-19). The Sparks currently hold the final playoff spot, leading Chicago by two games with the Sky playing at the Seattle Storm later Sunday.

