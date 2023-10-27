Thomas Aiken shares lead with Hillier and Tarrio after marathon day at Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Thomas Aiken held a share of the lead with Santiago Tarrio and Daniel Hillier after a marathon second day at the Qatar Masters. The South African was the only one of the trio to finish his second round before play was suspended because of fading light. Aiken was one of those who still had to finish his opening round after play had been suspended on Thursday because of lightning. The 40-year-old veteran made 13 birdies and two bogeys in 31 holes for rounds of 69 and 65 to reach 10 under. Defending champion Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre were a shot further back with Edoardo Molinari.

