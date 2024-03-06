Thomas’ 19 points and tiebreaking basket lead UNLV to 62-58 win over No. 21 San Diego State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas scored 19 points and put UNLV ahead for good on a 19-foot jumper with 18.6 seconds left, giving the Rebels a 62-58 victory over No. 21 San Diego State. It was the fourth win against a ranked team for the surging Rebels, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Keylan Boone had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Elijah Saunders led San Diego State with 14 points, one of four Aztecs to score in double figures. Jaedon LeDee, who entered first in the Mountain West Conference with 20.8 points per game, was held to 12 on 2-of-12 shooting.

