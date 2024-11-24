Thitikul finishes eagle-birdie to win CME Group Tour Championship and claim record $4M prize

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Down by two shots with two holes to play, Jeeno Thitikul knew exactly what was needed to capture the biggest prize in women’s golf history.

And another eagle-birdie finish — for the second straight day — made it happen.

Thitikul claimed the record-setting $4 million first-place check by winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday. It’s the biggest money prize in women’s golf history, bigger than even the winner’s shares in three of the four men’s major championships this year.

“Today, standing here with the trophy, it’s more than I can ask for,” Thitikul said.

Thitikul shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday and finished the week at 22 under, one shot ahead of Angel Yin (66). Yin had a two-shot lead walking to the 17th tee, only to wind up settling for the $1 million runner-up check.

Angel Yin hits from the sand on the sixth hole during the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Tilley

Yin — who missed the start of the season after breaking her leg over the winter — hardly sounded defeated after finishing second and more than doubling her 2024 earnings in four days.

“I’m pretty awesome. … I’ve learned that I just need to believe my myself and that’s what I did,” Yin said.

The win and the massive check came down to the 18th hole, Thitikul and Yin tied at 21 under after a back-and-forth day atop the leaderboard — both knowing a mistake would likely come at a $3 million cost.

Both hit the fairway on 18. Thitikul’s approach was nearly perfect, stopping about 5 feet from the cup. Yin’s response stopped maybe 15 feet away, giving Thitikul the edge as they walked up the fairway. She was smiling broadly as she approached the green, almost as if she knew what was about to happen.

Yin’s birdie putt just missed. Thitikul’s was dead center. And history was hers.

Her plans for all that cash?

“Definitely spend it,” Thitikul said. “That’s an honest answer, for sure. Definitely going to spend it for a little while.”

She already had clinched a $1 million bonus this week through the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge, a competition based on how players score on a designated hole each week. In the end, it wound up as a whopping $5 million week for the 21-year-old from Thailand — and going 8 under on the Nos. 17 and 18 over the four days at Tiburon Golf Club made the difference.

“All the hard work paid off,” said Thitikul, whose eagle-birdie close to Saturday’s round pulled her into a tie for the lead with Yin going into Sunday at 15 under.

It didn’t take long on Sunday for Thitikul to jump in front, with birdies on two of the first three holes to grab a two-shot edge. Her lead vanished with a two-shot swing on the par-4 fourth; Yin made birdie, Thitikul bogey.

It seemed like Yin grabbed control on the par-3 16th. Her birdie putt from across the green — about 25 feet — rolled in for a two-shot lead with two holes to play. But her second shot at the par-5 17th missed the green right, and the door was opened for Thitikul.

The eagle-birdie finish Saturday gave her hope.

The eagle-birdie finish Sunday gave her so much more — even though, it turns out, the second shot on the par 5 wasn’t one that she caught flush. It worked out anyway.

“Just lucky enough,” Thitikul said.

Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko (63) finished third at 17 under, her nine birdies coming in a 13-hole span.

“I’m excited to be able to work hard this offseason and have another great 2025,” Ko said.

Ruoning Yin (68) was alone in fourth at 16 under, and LPGA player of the year Nelly Korda (66) finished at 15 under along with Narin An (68). Ayaka Furue finished at 13 under, good enough to give her the Vare Trophy as the LPGA’s season-long scoring champion over Haeran Ryu.

“I feel very happy to have this trophy in my hands,” said Furue, the first Japanese player to win the Vare.

Lexi Thompson — a 15-time winner as a pro who plans to step away from full-time golf — finished at 2 under. It’s not clear how often Thompson plans to play in 2025 and beyond; that said, she returns to Tiburon the week of Dec. 9 for the Grant Thornton Invitational, where she’ll team with Rickie Fowler in the event featuring PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players.

“I’m not going anywhere, guys.” Thompson said. “I’ll be back in two weeks.”

There were two players who said they were retiring after Sunday’s round: Marina Alex, who shot 66 to finish at 12 under, and Ally Ewing, who closed with a 68 to wrap up the week at 11 under.

“I’m happy to have ended on my best,” said Alex, a bottle of sparkling wine in her right hand, a bouquet of flowers in the other.

Added Ewing: “I’ve been at peace with my decision. It’s just so nice to be able to share the walk with my family this week.”

But in the end, the week belonged to Thitikul. And as the sun was setting over Tiburon on Sunday, she was ready for her offseason to begin with a well-deserved celebration.

“Anybody hungry?” she asked. “I am.”

With Sunday’s check in her pocket, she can dine anywhere she wants for a while.

