This year’s NFL draft has lowest number of early entrants since 2011. That trend figures to continue

The lure of starting a pro career early apparently isn’t quite as tempting for underclassmen now as it was in the days before college stars could profit off their name, image and likeness. This month’s draft features 58 early entrants. That represents the lowest number of players to enter the draft with college eligibility remaining since 2011. At least 100 underclassmen entered the draft ever year from 2016 to 2022. The 2021 draft had a record 100 underclassmen selected. The number of underclassmen entering the draft has dropped every year since the NIL policy change for college athletes took effect in the summer of 2021.

