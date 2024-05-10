This one time, with a band question, Phillies fan sparks a ‘Sexy’ slogan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — RJ Boyle’s stream of Sunday’s Philadelphia Phillies game lagged about a minute or so behind the live broadcast on ESPN. The delay isn’t usually much of an issue. That is, until the 26-year-old “big time” Phillies fan got a quick call from a family member. Boyle’s social media question to Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh had been relayed to him during the ESPN broadcast. Boyle asked Marsh what he would name his rock band and what Phillies would be in the band? Marsh said the name of the band would be Stay Loose and Sexy. Just like that, a social media sensation was born.

