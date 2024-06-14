This is the closest Al Horford has been to an NBA title, with the Celtics on verge of their 18th

DALLAS (AP) — Al Horford has never been this close to winning an NBA championship. Boston is on the verge of an unprecedented 18th title, which would be the first for the 38-year-old Horford. The Celtics could close out a four-game sweep of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The game will be the center’s 185th in the playoffs. His teams have made the playoffs in 15 of his 17 NBA seasons. The only player with more career postseason games than Horford without an NBA title is Karl Malone. The Hall of Famer played in 193 from 1986-2004.

