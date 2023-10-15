‘This is just the beginning’: Fiji exits Rugby World Cup with global respect and hope for the future

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Few will forget the performance of the Flying Fijians at this Rugby World Cup. They lost 30-24 to England in the quarterfinals and fell just short of the last four just like in 1987 and 2007. But this looks like being the start of something special for a group of talented players. Fiji has always produced players with outrageous skills and athleticism but has had its talent drained by the top teams in the northern and southern hemisphere and been robbed of exposure to top-level competitions. That’s changed thanks to extra funding by World Rugby and the inclusion of the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific. Fiji beat Australia in the pool stage and has been the tournament’s feelgood story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.