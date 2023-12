Third-tier Saarbruecken stuns Frankfurt to keep dream German Cup run going. Leverkusen wins

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — Third-division Saarbruecken’s dream run in the German Cup has continued with a 2-0 win over last season’s cup runner-up Frankfurt for a place in the quarterfinals. Frankfurt’s poor defending was punished by goals for Saarbruecken’s Kai Brünker and Luca Kerber. Frankfurt substitute Noel Futkeu was then sent off for kicking an opponent. League leader Bayer Leverkusen eased to a 3-1 win over second-division Paderborn to keep its unbeaten season going. Xabi Alonso’s team was left with concerns over an injury to key attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

