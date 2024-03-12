Third-tier Saarbrücken knocks out yet another Bundesliga team to reach German Cup semifinals

SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany (AP) — Third-division team Saarbrücken’s German Cup fairytale has continued with a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in their rain-delayed quarterfinal. Kai Brünker scored on a counterattack in stoppage time for Saarbrücken to knock out yet another Bundesliga team after a sensational second-round win over Bayern Munich and no-less-impressive third-round win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The third-tier team now goes onto a semifinal against second-division Kaiserslautern on April 3. Bayer Leverkusen plays Fortuna Düsseldorf in the other semifinal the next day. Tuesday’s match was originally scheduled for Feb. 7, but that game was rained off after the field became waterlogged.

