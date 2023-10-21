Third-string QB Santino Marucci throws late TD pass as Wake Forest tops Pittsburgh 21-17

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest third-string quarterback Santino Marucci threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hite with 7 seconds remaining to cap a dizzying turn of events in a 21-17 win over Pittsburgh. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the last 3:02, with Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapping a three-game losing streak. Marucci’s winning pass connected with Hite in the middle of the field as the tight end dove into the end zone. Christian Veilleux snapped out of Pittsburgh’s offensive doldrums by throwing 22 yards to Bub Means for a touchdown with 1:30 remaining but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers.

