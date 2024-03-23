Third seed Oregon State trails early but pulls ahead for 73-51 win over No. 14 Eastern Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 19 points and nine rebounds before she was hurt at the end of the third quarter and third-seeded Oregon State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-51 victory over No. 14 Eastern Washington on Friday night. Oregon State will play the winner of Friday’s late game between sixth-seeded Nebraska and No. 11 Texas A&M. Beers, who was averaging 17.7 points an 10.4 rebounds this season, fell to the court as time expired in the third quarter, clutching her right ankle and crying in pain.

