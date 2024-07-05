Third-round play at Wimbledon gets underway after 2-hour rain delay

LONDON (AP) — Rain delayed the start of play by two hours at Wimbledon and threatened to disrupt much of the day at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Play on the outside courts Friday didn’t start until around 1:15 p.m. — shortly after the first scheduled match on No. 1 Court, where French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini was playing 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu under the retractable roof. The first third-round matches had been scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), but the covers had remained pulled over the outside courts throughout the morning. The skies remained cloudy even as play began, and the local forecast calls for showers throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.