Third-ranked Houston beats Texas State 72-37, runs season-opening win streak to 12 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points, Ja’Vier Francis added 13 and No. 3 Houston beat Texas State 72-37. Houston is one of three remaining undefeated teams, along with James Madison (11-0) and Ole Miss (11-0). Houston improved to 12-0 for the third time in school history, joining the Cougar teams from 2018-19 and 1967-68. Houston also has a 12-game home winning streak dating to last season. Kaden Gumbs scored seven points to lead Texas State (6-6).

