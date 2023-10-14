Third-quarter touchdowns help Central Michigan beat Akron 17-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jase Bauer and Myles Bailey ran for third-quarter touchdowns to snap a halftime tie and Central Michigan held on to beat Akron 17-10. Marcus Badgett’s interception set up a four-play, 30-yard drive capped by Bauer’s TD run for a 10-3 lead early in the third quarter. With a minute left in the third, Bailey scored to finish the Chippewas’ 18-play, 76-yard drive that took 9:36, their longest this season in number of plays and time of possession. Jeff Undercuffler threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Alex Adams to cut the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter, but the Zips’ final three drives went for a total of only 43 yards.

